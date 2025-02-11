SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 9,164 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 295,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 236,224 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 59.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 491,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,034,000 after buying an additional 183,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 441.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 409,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

