SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $145,000 in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott by 47.1% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after acquiring an additional 187,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 7,753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 73.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

