SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,547 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 1,318.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 28.6% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.50 to $60.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This trade represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SR opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.99 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $67.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

