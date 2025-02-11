SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Granite Ridge Resources were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 52.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 40.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Granite Ridge Resources

In other news, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,942.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 711,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,454.36. This trade represents a 2.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,114.50. This trade represents a 5.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,174 shares of company stock valued at $520,493 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

About Granite Ridge Resources

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.29. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $816.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

