SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 625 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWAN shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2,815.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $567,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,794.96. This represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $113,082.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,263.11. This trade represents a 37.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,162 shares of company stock worth $7,060,811 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

