Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Position Decreased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

