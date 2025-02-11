Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.74.

SHOP opened at $119.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Shopify by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in Shopify by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

