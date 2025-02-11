SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

Shares of SGMA opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGMA Free Report ) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.87% of SigmaTron International worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

