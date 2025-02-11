Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Up 11% – Here’s Why

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) were up 11% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 37,119 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 34,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Elephant Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Elephant Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.