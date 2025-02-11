Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 6.9% – Time to Sell?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.89 and last traded at $11.92. 1,370,275 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 337,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $429.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.