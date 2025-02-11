SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Stock Position Lowered by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,938,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,827,000 after buying an additional 583,519 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SK Telecom by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 178,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 43,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of SKM opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

