Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Lowered to $77.00 at Barclays

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $693,289.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. This trade represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 423.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

