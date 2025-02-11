Sky Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,961 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.1% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.