Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKWD. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

SKWD stock opened at $48.82 on Monday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,352,094. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,599.28. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,866. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 34,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 47,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

