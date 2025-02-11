SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,747 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in SLM by 187.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SLM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLM by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 307,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $19.27 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point raised their price target on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,166.91. The trade was a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

