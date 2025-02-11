SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $240.05 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

