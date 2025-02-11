Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.62, for a total value of $2,401,706.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,994,210.16. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,978. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:SNA opened at $340.38 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.10.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
