Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Buys £160.10 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,601 ($19.78) per share, for a total transaction of £160.10 ($197.85).

Softcat Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCT stock opened at GBX 1,623 ($20.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,898.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Softcat plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415 ($17.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($22.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,532.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,565.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.77) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,457.50 ($18.01).

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

