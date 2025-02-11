Sonic Automotive (SAH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAH opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.38. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $47.82 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

SAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

