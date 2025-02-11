Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($11.12) per share for the quarter.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ SONN opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

