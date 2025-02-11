Sonoco Products (SON) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $45.93 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $191,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.