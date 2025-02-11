Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.80) per share and revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.98%. On average, analysts expect Sonoma Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SNOA opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Regenacyn, a prescription scar gel; Pediacyn, a pediatric dermatology and wound care product for over-the-counter (OTC) use; Epicyn, an Antimicrobial Facial Cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription and OTC product to use and relieve skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and burns; Celacyn, a scar management gel; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

