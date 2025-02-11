Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) versus Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) Critical Comparison

Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Sonos shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sonos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Silynxcom and Sonos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sonos 1 1 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Sonos has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.80%. Given Sonos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than Silynxcom.

This table compares Silynxcom and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A Sonos -4.73% -13.22% -6.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silynxcom and Sonos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silynxcom $7.63 million 1.66 -$2.82 million N/A N/A Sonos $1.52 billion 1.10 -$38.15 million ($0.57) -24.21

Silynxcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonos.

Summary

Sonos beats Silynxcom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silynxcom

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

