Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPMC opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $21.97.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,984.32. This trade represents a 20.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,850 over the last three months.

Separately, B. Riley raised Sound Point Meridian Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

