Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 33,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 111,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.91.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands.

