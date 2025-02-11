Sowa Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 3.6% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 353,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after buying an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.