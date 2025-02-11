SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,174,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,924,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,235.1% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,326,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 319,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,026,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $52.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.