SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 45,987 put options on the company. This is an increase of 655% compared to the average daily volume of 6,087 put options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

XME opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.55.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

