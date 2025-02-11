Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Purchases £150.60 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Heath acquired 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,012 ($37.22) per share, with a total value of £150.60 ($186.11).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew Heath bought 6 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,512 ($31.04) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($186.26).

On Thursday, November 14th, Andrew Heath purchased 2,406 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($30.65) per share, for a total transaction of £59,668.80 ($73,738.01).

Spectris Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,046.52 ($37.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,647.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,695.96. Spectris plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,370 ($29.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,730 ($46.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($58.17).

Read Our Latest Analysis on Spectris

Spectris Company Profile

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

