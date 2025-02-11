Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 543 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 29,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,602,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

