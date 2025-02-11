Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 334 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bunge Global by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.