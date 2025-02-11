Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total value of $407,201.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $52,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,629.01. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,323,731. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $168.90 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

