SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $87.29 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 247,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total value of $18,945,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,103,510.86. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock worth $34,461,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.