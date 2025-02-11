STAG Industrial (STAG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $193.68 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

