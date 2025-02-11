STAG Industrial (STAG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $193.68 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STAG Industrial Price Performance
Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.
STAG Industrial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 150.51%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
