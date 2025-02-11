StandardAero (SARO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.68. StandardAero has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SARO shares. CIBC started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.