Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Raised by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after purchasing an additional 235,106 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after purchasing an additional 652,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $85.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

