Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$130.50.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$121.49 per share, with a total value of C$485,960.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec stock opened at C$112.02 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$103.48 and a 52 week high of C$123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. The stock has a market cap of C$12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$114.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$113.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

