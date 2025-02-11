Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.69.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

