State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,025,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,630,000 after acquiring an additional 287,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 752,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $55.67 and a one year high of $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,219 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $554,618.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,798.28. This trade represents a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,274 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $693,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,585.96. This represents a 6.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

