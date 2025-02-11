State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 87,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 73,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $23.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

MGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

