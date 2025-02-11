State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,702,000 after buying an additional 163,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.58.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.4 %

BOOT stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

