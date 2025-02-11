StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $69.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $1,397,034.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,986,165.16. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 686,516 shares in the company, valued at $44,108,653. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

