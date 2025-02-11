Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

STC stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stewart Information Services has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $956,073.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,259.60. This represents a 16.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

