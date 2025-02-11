StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CANF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

CANF stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

