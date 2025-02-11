StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.25. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluent stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

