StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,034 shares of company stock worth $2,584,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods Company Profile
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
