StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,025,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,090,146.01. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 112,034 shares of company stock worth $2,584,117 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

