StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $232.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 86.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 68,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $219,000.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.