StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $232.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $390,204.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,403,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,258,464. The trade was a 0.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 86.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
Further Reading
