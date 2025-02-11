StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORDGet Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of FORD stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

