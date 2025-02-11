StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of FORD stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.
Forward Industries Company Profile
