StockNews.com Upgrades KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) to “Buy”

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE:KB opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 779,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 145,861 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $7,291,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 426,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

