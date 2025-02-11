Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,645 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

